Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

From tech giants to FMCG brands, many took to social media to share witty quips, space-themed visuals, and heartfelt messages honouring Sunita Williams' perseverance and resilience.

By  Sakina KheriwalaMar 20, 2025 11:48 AM
Sunita Williams was aboard Boeing’s Starliner, a spacecraft meant to showcase Boeing’s entry into human spaceflight.

After nine months in space, Sunita Williams is back on Earth, and her return has sparked celebrations worldwide. Williams was aboard Boeing's Starliner, a spacecraft meant to display Boeing's entry into human spaceflight.

However, technical failures and fuel leaks left her and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore stranded in space for months, far beyond their intended stay.

Her return has been nothing less of a celebration with brands being quick to join in with their creatives. From cosmic-themed welcome messages to humorous takes on being "stranded", social media has been buzzing with brand-led tributes.

Take a look:

Flipkart

Myntra

BookMyShow

HDFC Bank

McDonald's India

Reliance Jio

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

Magicpin

Vi Fan World

Wakefit

Tinder India

Zee Studios

Sony Music India


