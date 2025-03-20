Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

ADVERTISEMENT
After nine months in space, Sunita Williams is back on Earth, and her return has sparked celebrations worldwide. Williams was aboard Boeing's Starliner, a spacecraft meant to display Boeing's entry into human spaceflight.
However, technical failures and fuel leaks left her and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore stranded in space for months, far beyond their intended stay.
Her return has been nothing less of a celebration with brands being quick to join in with their creatives. From cosmic-themed welcome messages to humorous takes on being "stranded", social media has been buzzing with brand-led tributes.
Take a look:
Flipkart
Heroes, delivered from space 🚀💛#sunitawilliamsreturn— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 19, 2025
Myntra
The only kind of returns we like are the ones that create History. #SunitaWilliamsReturn— Myntra (@myntra) March 19, 2025
BookMyShow
Big week for stellar returns. One to Earth, one to theatres. 🚀🎬— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) March 19, 2025
#Interstellar #Earth #Return #Space
HDFC Bank
Some returns are truly out of this world!#SunitaWilliams #ButchWilmore #SpaceReturn #SpaceStation #Return pic.twitter.com/BKIlAOil2P— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) March 19, 2025
McDonald's India
Celebrating the golden moment!— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) March 19, 2025
Welcome home, Sunita☺️#NASA #SunitaWilliamsReturn #SunitaWilliams
Reliance Jio
Welcome back #SunitaWilliams 👋🏽🌎 #WithLoveFromJio 💙 pic.twitter.com/TOwYMc4yx9— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 19, 2025
Swiggy
muh meetha moment 🫶 subah subah good news deliver ho gayi 🥰#sunitawilliamsreturn https://t.co/S7NafMFSQm— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) March 19, 2025
Swiggy Instamart
if you just landed back on earth, sabse pehli cheez kya mangaate?— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 19, 2025
Magicpin
Feelings for dal chawal are Out of this World! 🚀🍛#SunitaWilliams #Earth #sunitawilliamsreturn pic.twitter.com/MLj2f6GZjl— magicpin (@mymagicpin) March 19, 2025
Vi Fan World
Wakefit
Welcome back Sunita. You made the entire world have a good morning 🥰— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) March 19, 2025
#sunitawilliamsreturn
Tinder India
Her long distance relationship with Earth is finally over 🤲 https://t.co/EmJJezItMi— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) March 19, 2025
Zee Studios
S̵e̵c̵r̵e̵t̵ ̵S̵u̵p̵e̵r̵s̵t̵a̵r̵ Sunita Superstar! Your journey was out of this world! 🫡👩🚀— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) March 19, 2025
Image credits - @hindustantimes#SunitWilliamsReturn #SunitaWilliams #Nasa #SpaceX #ZeeStudios pic.twitter.com/RjoWPemQ3k
Sony Music India
The pride of the world returns! 🌍— Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) March 19, 2025
Welcoming home Astronaut Sunita Williams with a musical salute! 🎶 #SunitaWilliams #WelcomeHome #Earth