Britannia launches limited-edition Harry Potter-inspired Pure Magic Choco Frames

Each of the five biscuits in a pack is inspired by the world of Harry Potter, bringing back fond memories of Hogwarts and featuring intricate designs of the four iconic houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Feb 5, 2025
The Britannia Pure Magic Choco Frames is available only for a limited time on Blinkit or Reliance stores.

Britannia has launched its latest limited-edition offering – Pure Magic Choco Frames, inspired by the enchanting world of Harry Potter. As per the company, the Pure Magic Choco Frame is a combination of textures and flavours—a crisp biscuit topped with a luscious bar of velvety chocolate. This limited-edition collection isn’t just a treat; it’s a collectible, perfect for gifting to fellow Harry Potter fans or indulging yourself.

Perfect for both witches, wizards, and Muggles, this special edition is a must-try for those who wish to indulge in a little magic during their day. The limited-time availability of the Pure Magic Choco Frames makes it an exclusive treat for Harry Potter fans looking to enjoy a sweet bite of the fantastical world.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBGCP), Britannia has curated a sensory experience to delight all Harry Potter fans. Each of the five biscuits in a pack is inspired by the world of Harry Potter, bringing back fond memories of Hogwarts and featuring intricate designs of the four iconic houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. But the magic doesn’t stop there— you may uncover a rare treasure: a biscuit embossed with the iconic Platform 9¾. With Britannia Pure Magic Choco Frames every bite takes you deeper into the world of choco indulgence.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager - Marketing, Britannia Industries, says "At Britannia, we are committed to constantly innovating and finding new ways to delight our consumers while evolving our portfolio to meet changing preferences. Our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBGCP) marks a significant milestone as we bring a Harry Potter-inspired indulgence for fans through our Pure Magic Choco Frames. This strategic partnership is an attempt to bring the iconic legacy Harry Potter together with Britannia’s expertise in crafting indulgent treats for everyone. It’s more than just a product; it’s an opportunity to create a memorable moment, that resonates with fans across generations"

The Britannia Pure Magic Choco Frames is available only for a limited time on Blinkit or Reliance stores.


First Published on Feb 5, 2025

