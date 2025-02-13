Campa Cola secures co-presenting sponsorship for IPL 2025: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Consumer Products' beverage brand Campa Cola has secured co-presenting rights for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in a deal valued at approximately Rs 200 crore, according to a report from The Economic Times. The move positions Campa Cola in one of the most high-profile sponsorship spots in the tournament, a position long held by Coca-Cola’s Thums Up, the report stated.
Campa Cola operates in the competitive Indian cola market. In addition to the co-presenting sponsorship, Reliance plans to advertise its sports drink Spinner and RasKik Gluco Energy during the IPL, with both priced at Rs 10, as per the report. Spinner, developed in collaboration with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has already secured partnerships with five IPL teams—Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the report stated, Coca-Cola will retain its sponsorship ties with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
With the tournament scheduled from March 21 to May 25, IPL 2025 will coincide with the peak summer sales season, which typically generates over half of annual soft drink sales. In terms of overall sponsorship, Tata Motors remains the IPL's title sponsor, having secured the rights for a five-year term at a remarkable Rs 2,500 crore.
The entry of Reliance Consumer Products into the carbonated soft drink market with its Campa Cola brand last year has set the stage for a new chapter in the ongoing cola wars. With an aggressive pricing strategy, RCPL has swiftly garnered consumer attention, positioning itself as a formidable challenger to the multinational giants that have long dominated the market. This bold move has enabled the conglomerate to carve out a significant foothold in a sector traditionally controlled by global behemoths.