Dharma Productions Acquires Cornerstone’s Stake in DCA, Relaunches Talent Management Venture as DCAA

Dharma Productions, Indian film production and distribution company jointly owned by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, has acquired Cornerstone’s stake in the talent management company - Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Entering its next phase of growth, the company is expanding the venture under the new identity of Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA); a platform that will represent and strategically build talent across film, music, sports, digital media, and live entertainment.

Uday Singh Gauri will continue as CEO of DCAA, with Rajeev Masand continuing as COO, bringing consistency and clarity to the agency’s leadership as it enters this new phase. Uday, who has spent the last two decades working across talent management, music, live entertainment and strategic partnerships, brings a deep understanding of how artists move across industries today. His focus will be on expanding DCAA’s reach, building new verticals, unlocking cross-platform opportunities, and shaping the agency into a long-term home for culturally influential talent.

This expansion reflects Dharma’s broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform; one that supports artists not just in cinema, but across every space where creativity, influence and opportunity intersect. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, “Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy.”

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of DCAA, said, “With DCAA, we’re building a platform that reflects the way artists work, express, and grow today. Representation now goes far beyond negotiation and visibility. It requires cultural understanding, business instinct, and the ability to move with — and ahead of — the industry. Our focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. This is about scale, yes, but it’s also about care, clarity, and collaboration.”

DCAA represents a curated roster of voices shaping the future of entertainment across film, music, and digital culture. These include Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Rohit Saraf, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Orry, Sumukhi Suresh, Anahita Shroff, Kareema Barry, and Erika Packard among others.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 10:13 AM