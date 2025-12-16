Explained: Why iOS 26 is turning some Android and iPhone photos red

Apple’s iOS 26 is facing fresh criticism after users reported an unusual bug that causes certain photos, particularly those taken on Android devices, to appear with a red tint when viewed in the Apple Photos app.

The issue was first flagged by users on Reddit, where several people said images shot on Android smartphones were being displayed incorrectly on iPhones running iOS 26. According to user accounts, photos taken on devices such as Motorola’s Razr and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 appeared normal initially but developed a red overlay when opened or zoomed in within Apple’s Photos app.

In a surprising twist, at least one user reported encountering a similar issue even with images taken on an iPhone 15 and viewed on an iPhone 17, suggesting the problem may not be limited to cross-platform photo transfers. Others complained that the glitch goes beyond a red tint, with some images turning black and white when users attempt to crop them.

Users say the problem persists even after installing the latest iOS 26.2 update, indicating that Apple’s most recent round of fixes has not addressed the issue. While Apple has not officially acknowledged the bug, social media users have identified a temporary workaround. Opening the affected image, tapping “Edit,” and then selecting “Revert” appears to remove the red filter in many cases. However, users note that this is only a stopgap solution and not a permanent fix.

The photo glitch adds to a growing list of complaints surrounding iOS 26. Soon after the operating system was rolled out widely, users took to social media to report lagging performance, stuttering animations, frequent app crashes and increased battery drain.

Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language has also divided opinion. While some users praised its visual overhaul, others argued that it reduced readability and made the interface distracting. In response to the feedback, Apple has already released multiple updates that allow users to customise how prominently the Liquid Glass effects appear.

iOS 26 has also seen earlier technical hiccups tied to Apple’s newest hardware. Following the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple acknowledged a camera-related bug affecting the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air, which caused part of an image to black out under certain conditions. That issue was later resolved through a software update.

More recently, Apple said it had patched more than 20 security vulnerabilities in iOS 26.2. Among the fixes was a flaw in the App Store that could have allowed malicious apps to access sensitive payment tokens. Additional permission and logging issues were also addressed across system components including Messages, Screen Time, Telephony, MediaExperience and Photos.

For now, users affected by the red photo bug are left relying on manual workarounds as they wait for Apple to confirm the issue and release a dedicated fix.

