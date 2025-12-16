Branding Edge launches Digital Content Vertical 'TMI'

Branding Edge’s Digital Content vertical has been created to bridge this gap through thoughtful, easy-to-understand storytelling, highlighted the company in its statement.

Branding Edge, a strategic brand advisory consultancy has announced the launch of a Digital Content vertical aimed at creating clear, accessible and original content IPs around capital markets and healthcare, with a strong focus on retail audiences.

The move is driven by a growing need for content that helps everyday readers make sense of complex sectors that increasingly affect their lives from stock markets and corporate actions to medicines, healthcare innovation and regulation. While information is widely available, context and clarity often are not.

The company is targeting February for the launch of its first proprietary content IP, centred on capital market themes from a retail investor point of view. For the first year, the overarching editorial focus of the Digital Content vertical will be capital markets and healthcare, with IPs designed to explain how these sectors work, why they matter, and what changes within them mean for ordinary participants.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Tekwani, Founder & Managing Partner, Branding Edge, said “Capital markets and healthcare touch people’s lives more directly than ever before, yet both remain difficult to understand for most audiences. At the same time, video-led content — which should have brought clarity — has increasingly turned into noise and performance, often losing authenticity in the process. Our intent is to change that positioning by slowing things down, restoring context, and using video and digital formats to explain rather than sensationalise. The first IP launching in February is a starting point for that shift.”

Rather than chasing trends or short-term engagement, the emphasis will be on explainers, conversations and narrative formats that stay relevant over time. Content will aim to unpack headlines, demystify jargon and offer perspective — without oversimplifying or sensationalising.

IPs will be published through a mix of owned digital platforms, podcasts, video formats and selective digital partnerships, chosen based on the nature of each IP and the audiences it is meant to serve.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 1:02 PM