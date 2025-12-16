Chennai techie quits ₹30 LPA Oracle role to pursue travel content creation full-time

A Chennai-based software developer has quit her high-paying role at Oracle to pursue content creation full-time, calling the move the most rewarding decision of her life, according to her account shared on social media. Vanathi S, who was earning Rs 30 lakh per annum at Oracle, resigned last year after spending more than a decade balancing a full-time corporate career with building a presence as a content creator.

Vanathi said she had been juggling a regular 9-to-5 job while creating travel-related content on social media for nearly ten years, a routine that eventually led to burnout. She informed that despite ticking off conventional milestones such as graduating, securing a stable job, getting married, supporting her parents, saving money, buying land and building a house, she began to feel disconnected from the life she was leading and realised it was shaped more by expectations than personal fulfilment.

She stated that the decision to quit brought a mix of relief, fear and an unexpected sense of calm. Vanathi informed that for years she maintained a dual routine, managing weekday sprints and meetings at work while travelling or trekking every weekend, editing content late at night, shooting before scrums and pushing through exhaustion. Over time, she said, the repetitive cycle of meetings, sprints and coding made her lose interest in climbing the corporate ladder, with the constant pressure starting to affect her health.

After quitting Oracle, Vanathi transitioned into full-time travel content creation and has since built a following of over 1.6 lakh on Instagram. She said that while the uncertainty of the future is daunting, she is clear about prioritising her present aspirations. Vanathi informed that she remains open to returning to the corporate workforce in a few years if required but does not want to miss the opportunity to explore the world while she has the energy and motivation to do so.

Her journey has drawn widespread attention online, with several social media users praising her decision and calling it inspiring. Commenters said her move reflected courage and resonated with others who have stepped away from corporate careers to pursue personal passions, with many welcoming her into what they described as a growing community of professionals choosing fulfilment over convention.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 11:07 AM