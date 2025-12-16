Marico names Vikram Karwal as Chief Marketing Officer

Vikram Karwal, who led Mondelez International as Senior Director – Marketing for the chocolate category, has been appointed by Marico as their Chief Marketing Officer.

In a note, Karwal shared, "After an almost 22-year-long magical journey at Mondelez, I have decided to make a career move and have recently joined Marico. It has been an exciting journey full of memorable moments at Mondelez, which started back in 2004."

He added, "The biggest reward is the pride that comes with working for Mondelez, and it never fails to bring a smile to someone’s face when they know that you work for Cadbury! Nothing beats this feeling! I am sad to be leaving such a wonderful place, but I am also very excited as I look forward to a new chapter at Marico, a company that I have always admired for its brands, sales and marketing excellence, growth strategy, and ambition."

He began his career at ConAgra Foods as an Area Sales Manager and then moved to Cadbury as a Category Manager. Kraft Foods International later appointed him as Senior Manager, after which he moved to Mondelez International.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 9:25 AM