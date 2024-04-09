Eveready Industries launches new campaign with Neeraj Chopra

Eveready Industries India Limited has launched a new campaign ‘Khelenge to Sikhenge’ for their Ultima Alkaline Battery in collaboration with their new brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra.

The brand is focusing on enhancing its connection with youth, recognizing kids as natural scientists who thrive on experimentation and learning through play.

Fostering self-confident, creative, and happy children, the newly launched TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy emphasizes the significance of powering children's toys with Eveready's Ultima Alkaline batteries with 400 percent more power to ensure uninterrupted play and limitless imagination.

The TVC features a kid playing with a battery-operated toy ‘Javelin Man’, who saves the world through non-stop javelin throws. However, when the toy’s regular battery dies out, the imaginary story of the kid is halted until the real Neeraj Chopra intervenes, with Eveready Ultima battery encouraging kids to keep playing.

“Eveready, the iconic leader in the battery and flashlight industry, and Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Asian Olympics champion; our collaboration is a convergence of two champions, both driven by the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Just as Neeraj powers his epic javelin throws non-stop, Eveready’s Ultima Alkaline range of batteries with 400% longer-lasting energy, powers high drain devices nationwide, including children's toys, strengthening their imaginative journeys. Also, our latest high-energy film, blending animation and live-action, introduces a unique portrayal of Neeraj as 'Javelin Man,' marking a unique step in our brand ambassador's portrayal,” said Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Batteries & Flashlights at Eveready Industries India Ltd.