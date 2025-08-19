Blue-collar workers embrace AI, 70% say it boosts productivity: Indeed report

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue-collar workers in India have geared up for the next wave of workplace change by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to stay employable, grow in their careers, and secure future opportunities, according to The Work Ahead report, Indeed’s latest workforce study.
The survey of more than 3,000 professionals across India, including both white and blue-collar workers, found that 43% feel confident about the technologies they expect to use in the next two to five years, such as Generative AI and Agentic AI. Many see AI not just as a productivity tool, but as a skill that could open doors to higher pay, promotions, and new career paths.
Confidence is highest among mid-career professionals aged 35 to 54, nearly half of whom (49%) report being ready to navigate AI-integrated workplaces, outpacing their younger peers aged 18 to 24. Importantly, 56% of mid-career professionals say they want significantly more training to stay future-ready, compared to just 41% of their younger counterparts. Their top motivations include advancing their careers, staying updated with evolving technology, and becoming more efficient at work. Notably, nearly one-third of workers express concern about job security if they don’t keep up with technological change.
"The rise in interest around Agentic AI signals that we are at the beginning of a transformation, one where job seekers are not just responding to change, but leading it," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said.
AI is making inroads in traditionally hands-on roles. Among blue-collar workers surveyed, 70% say technology helps them at work, and two in ten are already using Generative AI in their roles, from streamlining paperwork to improving customer service.