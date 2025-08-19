Mahindra Group reacts after employee sends rape, death threats to BJD MP Sulata Deo: ‘Zero tolerance…’

ADVERTISEMENT
The Mahindra Group has launched an internal probe after one of its employees allegedly sent rape and death threats to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo on social media. The industrial conglomerate, led by Anand Mahindra, issued a strongly worded statement, reaffirming its commitment to dignity and respect in the workplace and beyond.
“We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles,” the company said.
Mahindra further clarified that an “immediate investigation” has been initiated and assured that “strict action” will follow if the allegations are substantiated.
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/JBGa4pNl98— Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) August 18, 2025
Sulata Deo had shared screenshots of the threats online, identifying the accused as Satyabrata Nayak, who, according to his Facebook profile, works with Mahindra’s Nashik branch. Deo further alleged that the man is a BJP worker.
“Dear PMO INDIA… A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action,” she wrote in her social media post.
Dear PMO INDIA— sulata deo (@SulataDeoMP) August 17, 2025
A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a Woman MP to rape and kill.If this is the situation,imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!!
This is for your necessary information and action.The below are screenshots… pic.twitter.com/fLNOIlHbMb
The incident has triggered outrage across party lines. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose described it as “utterly shocking and unacceptable”, adding, “Hatred and violence against women is now rampant across our society. India is back-peddling on gender justice.”
Read more: Anand Mahindra cites Bob Dylan to describe global uncertainty, sees opportunity for India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the episode. “This is extremely shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow colleague of Smt Sulata Deo,” she wrote, urging the central government to act swiftly.