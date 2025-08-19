Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx SUV hits 500,000 production milestone in just over two years

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki India said that its compact sport-utility vehicle, the Fronx, has surpassed the 500,000-unit production mark, achieved within 28 months of its launch - making it one of the fastest-growing models in the company’s portfolio.
The Fronx, unveiled at the Auto Expo in 2023 and introduced in the market shortly thereafter, is positioned as one of four SUVs sold by India’s largest automaker, alongside the Brezza, Jimny and Grand Vitara. The model is currently priced between ₹7.58 lakh and ₹13.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
It has posted consistently strong monthly sales since launch, crossing 100,000 units in its first 10 months, and reaching the 200,000 and 300,000 marks in just 17.3 and 24 months, respectively. In February 2025, the Fronx notched a record month with more than 21,400 units sold.
The Fronx was among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in India during the current fiscal year. Maruti said that export demand has also been significant, noting that one in every five Fronx vehicles produced is shipped overseas. It also became the first ‘Made-in-India’ Maruti SUV to be exported to Japan. The company has expanded shipments to Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and crossed the 100,000-export mark within 25 months — the fastest in the Indian auto industry, making it the most-exported passenger vehicle in FY25.
Built on Maruti’s Baleno platform and styled as a compact SUV coupe, the Fronx is offered with a range of powertrain options, including a turbocharged engine. These include a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine producing 89.7PS and 113Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant delivers 77.5PS and 98.5Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. Higher trims also feature a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol unit, producing 100PS and 147.6Nm, with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.
Notable features include a head-up display, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charger and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available on select variants. Safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD are standard.
The Fronx competes in an increasingly crowded compact SUV segment against models like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3X0.