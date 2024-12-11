Google India's year in search 2024: A kaleidoscope of curiosity

Each year, Google's Year in Search report reflects the questions, interests, and passions that shaped online exploration.

In 2024, India's searches painted dynamic picture of a country embracing an ever-widening range of topics—from on-screen stories and sporting rivalries to global events and everyday know-how. With billions of queries each day—and 15% of them entirely new—India's curiosity spanned entertainment, relationships, culture, sports, and practical advice.

In the entertainment sphere, movie-related searches were led by "Stree 2," joined by titles such as "Hanu-man," "Kalki," "12th Fail," and "Laapata Ladies," highlighting India's fascination with diverse narratives.

On the small screen, period dramas like "Heeramandi" and crime thrillers like "Mirzapur" shared the spotlight with the gentle humour of "Panchayat" and "Kota Factory."

International content captivated viewers as well, from the gripping "The Last of Us" to the charm of K-dramas "Queen of Tears" and "Marry My Husband."

Music searches straddled both fresh indie tracks like "Nadaaniyan" and "Husn" and classic tunes such as "Yeh Tune Kya Kiya" and "Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam."

Meme culture retained its hold, generating laughter, commentary, and reflection. The Blue Grinch Knee Surgery meme made unexpected waves, while the Gen Z's approach to professional life.

The Orange Peel Theory meme on relationships sparked discussions, and new colloquialisms like "Pookie" and "Moye Moye" prompted many Indians to probe their origins and meanings.

Meanwhile, international events influenced searches, with the phrase "All Eyes on Rafah" capturing attention amid the ongoing Palestine conflict.

Sports passion thrived as cricket continued it reign, with match-ups against England and Bangladesh grabbing top spots. The Indian Premier League (IPL), Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, and prestigious global competitions like the Olympics and T20 World Cup confirmed India's status as a nation of sporting enthusiasts.

Athletes from wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat to cricketers Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma emerged as the most sought-after sports personalities.

Practical queries reflected a society looking to navigate daily life and global shifts. Searches ranged from guidance on voting in Lok Sabha elections to understanding local air quality through "AQI near me."

Elevated temperatures led many to investigate "excessive heat" and related health concerns. Travel, too, remained a priority: beyond overseas hotspots like Azerbaijan and Bali, domestic favourites Manali and Jaipur inspired wanderlust.