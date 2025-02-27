            
Google's job cuts continue with latest layoffs in cloud division: Report

In January this year, Google employees from the US and Canada signed an internal petition voicing concerns about the frequent rounds of layoffs

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2025 10:46 AM
Google has cut staff in its cloud division, report claims.

Search engine giant Google has laid off some of its staff from the cloud division, Bloomberg news agency reported.

The total count of laid-off employees remained undetermined.

In January this year, Google employees from the US and Canada signed an internal petition voicing concerns about the frequent rounds of layoffs. Around 1,250 employees also demanded better severance terms. In the petition, workers were worried about "instability" at Google. They claimed that low-performance reviews, lack of buyouts for existing employees, and uncertain severance terms affected their ability to do "high quality and impactful work".

In December 2024, Google slashed 10 percent of its managerial positions, including directors and vice President to streamline operations in view of growing competition from AI-focused rivals OpenAI.

The search engine giant started cost-cutting in 2022 when CEO Sundar Pichai announced a goal to make the company 20 percent more efficient. The restructuring led to massive layoffs, with 12,000 employees losing jobs in January 2023.

(More details awaited)


