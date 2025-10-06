India Mobile Congress 2025 to showcase AI’s transformative power with over 800 cutting-edge use cases and expert-led sessions

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept for India; it is firmly establishing itself as the backbone of the nation's digital transformation. The 9th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) is set to reflect this monumental shift by hosting an expansive showcase of nearly 800 AI-based use cases, bringing together technology's brightest minds across diverse sectors to illustrate how AI is revolutionizing industries from healthcare and finance to agriculture and logistics.

The forum will highlight India’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence with the first-ever International AI Summit, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The Summit is scheduled as a precursor to India’s AI Impact Summit in February 2026, emphasizing the nation’s strategic focus on harnessing AI for inclusive growth and digital transformation. Alongside this, the globally acclaimed "AI for Good" initiative by International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will make its India debut at IMC 2025, with a dedicated track titled ‘Expanding AI for Good to India 2025’.

The International AI Summit is scheduled for October 10, 2025, and will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore how AI is transforming telecom networks and accelerating socio-economic benefits in sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture and startups.

IMC 2025 aims not only to highlight cutting-edge applications but also to spark dynamic conversations on India's evolving role in the global AI landscape. Through a series of expert-led sessions on topics like Democratizing Intelligence: Building India's AI Infrastructure, India's AI Moment: From Global User to Global Shaper, IMC will discuss on India's transition from an AI adopter to a driving force in responsible AI creation and deployment.

Integral to this agenda is a strong focus on responsible, ethical and inclusive AI. As Asia’s largest digital technology forum, IMC will host sessions focusing on Responsible AI: India's Role in Global Governance and Societal Impact and Governing the Intelligent Network – Privacy, Safety and Ethics in AI-Native Systems, delving into the frameworks and regulatory pathways necessary to ensure transparency, accountability, and positive societal outcomes as AI technologies mature. IMC will also feature other key sessions on topics like AI in Telecom for Social and Economic Impact, Enabling Access to AI Infrastructure for Inclusive Economic Growth, Building Trustworthy AI in Telecom, Building India’s AI Workforce Advantage.

The ‘Expanding AI for Good to India 2025’ track by ITU will be held on October 10, 2025 as a dedicated platform within IMC 2025. The programme will highlight sessions on AI governance, cybersecurity, quantum innovation, AI for nutrition and youth perspectives on 'Viksit Bharat,' alongwith the Innovation Factory pitch event.