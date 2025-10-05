Words of Wisdom: Ratan Tata's iconic quotes on life and leadership

ADVERTISEMENT
Ratan Naval Tata was an Indian industrialist and philanthropist who served as the chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, and briefly again as interim chair from 2016 to 2017.
Educated at Cornell University (BArch) and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program, he entered the Tata Group in 1962, rising through the ranks with a blend of acumen and empathy.
An unswerving supporter of philanthropy, Tata steered the Tata Trusts toward ambitious initiatives in health, education, and animal welfare, and remained a humble, principled presence until his passing in 2024.
Here are some of his most compelling and widely celebrated quotes:
1. "None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."
2. "Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."
3. "Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses."
4. "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
5. "Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude."
6. "Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities."
7. "I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."
8. " I don't believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
9. "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
10. "Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."
Ratan Tata's life embodied the principles he spoke of - humility, boldness, responsibility, and empathy.
His quotes are not just words; they are a timeless call to lead wisely, live purposefully, and uplift others along the way.