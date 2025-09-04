India’s water purifier market jumps 32% during monsoon as health concerns rise: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s water purifier market has witnessed a sharp 32% surge in demand during the current monsoon season, as heightened concerns over water safety and health drive consumer behaviour. The findings, published in an industry report by Tata-owned retailer Croma, show that water purifiers have become a top priority for households across the country, with around 35% of annual purchases taking place during the rainy season.
Croma’s data indicates that the first quarter of this year registered strong double-digit growth, fuelled by growing awareness of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and hepatitis A, which see a spike during the monsoon. The report analysed consumer buying patterns and identified distinct trends shaping the category.
Regional demand is most pronounced in North India, which accounts for 31% of reverse osmosis (RO) purchases, followed by South India at 30%, West India at 25% and East India at 15%.
When it comes to technology preferences, RO continues to dominate, making up nearly 90% of electric water purifier sales, while ultraviolet (UV) models represent the remaining share.
Colour trends also reveal clear consumer choices: black remains the most popular, comprising 62% of RO units and 53% of UV units sold, while white accounts for roughly 30% of sales.
In terms of features, more than half of units include ultrafiltration (UF) and UV filtration, while 15% of buyers opt for alkaline features and 8% prefer copper technology. At the premium end of the market, mineral-adding functionality has gained traction, particularly in models priced above ₹15,000.
A standout development is the 30% year-on-year increase in under-the-counter (UTC) purifier installations, which are being chosen for their convenience and space-saving design. Extended warranty adoption is also climbing: while the average stands at 10% annually, uptake spiked to 13.4% during FY25’s monsoon season, with forecasts suggesting it could stabilise at 12.3% in FY26.
“As the rains put the spotlight on water safety, more families are coming to Croma looking for real answers, not just another appliance,” said a Croma spokesperson. “Our experts cut through the jargon and help each customer find what is genuinely right for their home – from advanced filtration needs to space-saving designs.”
The findings underscore how seasonal health concerns, shifting consumer preferences and premium feature adoption are reshaping India’s water purifier market, with the monsoon period emerging as the critical driver of annual demand.