Apple to open its fifth India retail store in Noida on December 11

Apple is set to open its fifth retail store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida, on December 11, marking the company’s second official outlet in the National Capital Region and its first in Uttar Pradesh.

The tech major previewed the new store with a barricade inspired by a peacock-themed design, continuing the creative visual identity used for its recent store launches. The outlet will offer Apple’s complete product ecosystem, including the latest iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch models, Mac lineup and accessories.

Visitors will also have access to personalised assistance from Apple Specialists along with the company’s signature “Today at Apple” sessions, offering hands-on learning and creative workshops. Reports indicate that the store spans over 8,200 sq ft across six units on the mall’s ground floor.

The Noida launch adds to Apple’s growing physical retail presence in India, following the openings of stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune over the past two years. Apple has been expanding its India retail footprint in parallel with its rising domestic manufacturing operations and an increasing push toward the Indian market.

Industry observers note that the Noida store is strategically located in one of North India’s busiest malls, giving Apple access to a large, affluent consumer base. The launch comes as the company deepens its engagement with Indian customers through multilingual support services, retail expansion, and local production of flagship devices.

