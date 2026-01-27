Infosys tightens hybrid work rules, mandates 10 office days a month

The move brings Infosys closer in line with peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

Infosys has capped work-from-office exemptions at five days per quarter and mandated a minimum of 10 office days a month for employees, while also asking staff working remotely to submit monthly electricity consumption data, as India’s largest IT services firms tighten hybrid work policies amid changing project requirements.

The Bengaluru-based company has restricted exemptions beyond the five-day quarterly limit to cases involving critical medical conditions, subject to documentation. Employees seeking additional work-from-home days will now require prior approval and must meet the minimum in-office attendance requirement, the company confirmed, according to media reports.

The move brings Infosys closer in line with peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, both of which have recently reinforced office attendance norms as client engagements become more collaboration-intensive and delivery timelines shorten.

Alongside the updated policy, Infosys has asked employees working from home to provide a monthly breakdown of household electricity consumption. The request, which surfaced over the weekend, has sparked online debate around privacy concerns and the sharing of costs between employers and employees.

Infosys chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka addressed the issue in an internal email to employees accessed by The Economic Times, stating that the exercise was part of a work-from-home electricity consumption survey and not a cost-cutting measure. He informed employees that electricity used while working from home contributes to Infosys’ overall greenhouse gas emissions footprint and that the company was seeking more accurate data to strengthen sustainability reporting and design cleaner energy initiatives.

As part of the survey, employees have been asked to share details on electricity usage associated with appliances such as air conditioners, heaters, fans and lighting, along with information on solar panel installations, The Economic Times reported. The questionnaire also invites suggestions on household energy-saving practices.

Infosys, which employs nearly 300,000 people globally, has framed the initiative within its broader climate strategy. Sanghrajka stated that the company has reduced per capita energy consumption by 55 per cent since 2008 and sourced around 77 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources in the last financial year.

The company was also among the first in the IT services sector to estimate and disclose emissions linked to work-from-home arrangements during 2020–21, when remote work became widespread across the industry.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 15:42:07 IST