HMVL names Sameer Singh MD of HT Media for five-year term

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) has appointed CEO Sameer Singh as Managing Director of HT Media Limited for a five-year term, effective March 1, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Singh, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, brings over three decades of experience spanning media, digital platforms and brand-led marketing. Prior to joining HT Media, he served as Head of North America Global Business Solutions at TikTok/ByteDance, where he led advertising and sales across the region. Earlier, he headed the Asia-Pacific business in a similar capacity.

Before his stint at TikTok, Singh was CEO of GroupM India and South Asia, where he focused on building digital-led capabilities and content-driven solutions for clients. His career also includes leadership roles at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG. At Google, he led agency partnerships in India and worked with global and US-based clients on digital strategy, while at GSK and P&G he played a key role in steering media investments toward digital platforms.

The appointment comes at a time when HMVL reported a sharp decline in profitability for the third quarter of FY26. The company’s net profit fell to Rs 89 lakh, compared with Rs 18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 212 crore in the October–December quarter, up from Rs 197 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income stood at Rs 236 crore, compared with Rs 221 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, printing and publishing of newspapers remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for Rs 180 crore, while the digital business generated Rs 28 crore in revenue.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 14:35:21 IST