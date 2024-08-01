IPL 2025: Franchise owners divided on mega auction, impact player rule

The meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners on Wednesday ended in a stalemate due to differences of opinion on issues related to mega auctions and substitute players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a meeting on July 31 with the owners of all 10 franchises at its headquarters to discuss the next IPL season.

In a media release, BCCI Chief Jay Shah said that the franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, such as gaming, merchandising, etc. Shah added the recommendations will be forwarded to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations.

As per a PTI report, the meeting was attended by Shah Rukh Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ness Wadia from Punjab Kings, Sanjiv Goenka with his son Shashwat from Lucknow Super Giants, KK Grand and Parth Jindal from Delhi Capitals.

Manoj Badale and Ranjit Barthakur from Rajasthan Royals, Prathamesh Mishra from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kasi Viswanathan and Rupa Gurunath from Chennai Super Kings, Amit Soni from Gujarat Titans while Mumbai Indians' owners attended it online.

Notably, Wadia and Khan had a heated debate on the issue of whether to have a mega auction or not, as per multiple reports.

On the mega auction debate, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal said he was not against it.

"Some people said that there should not be a mega auction at all. There should be only smaller auctions. I'm not in that camp. I feel that it (auction) evens the playing field and it's very good for everyone. It makes the IPL what it is. It makes it competitive. It makes it an even playing field," he was quoted as saying.

On the "impact player rule", Jindal said, he was not in favour.