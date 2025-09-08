LG Electronics to launch Rs 15,000 cr India IPO in October

ADVERTISEMENT
South Korean multinational LG Electronics is set to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian arm in October, according to an ET Retail report. The company has received regulatory approval from SEBI for the public issue, which was filed in December 2024 and cleared in March 2025.
LG plans to raise ₹15,000 crore by selling 10.2 crore shares in its Indian subsidiary. The IPO is expected to go live in the first half of October, the report stated.
Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are acting as book-running lead managers for the offering.
The company had originally targeted an April–May launch but postponed due to market volatility and global headwinds, including trade disputes, changing U.S. tariffs, and geopolitical tensions. These factors led to a dip in valuation, from an estimated $15 billion to around $10.5–11.5 billion.
