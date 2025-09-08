LinkedIn taps India’s AI-savvy workforce as membership surges past 160 million

ADVERTISEMENT
India has become LinkedIn’s second-largest and fastest-growing market, with more than 160 million users, and could overtake the United States to become the platform’s largest base within the next two to three years, according to its India country manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman.
In an interview with PTI, Pattabiraman described India as a “signpost for the global future of work”. Membership in India has surged by over 50 per cent in the past two years, while revenues have more than doubled since 2020. Pattabiraman said LinkedIn’s focus is on harnessing traits unique to the Indian market — from its appetite for upskilling to its thriving ecosystem of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
LinkedIn is making significant bets on new formats such as video, with India recording a 60 per cent rise in immersive video uploads — the highest globally. “That is just testament to how strong a fit we find with video,” Pattabiraman noted.
The platform is also “reimagining” the job search experience through AI. In India, LinkedIn has added features such as notice periods and expected salary to its ‘open to work’ option, already adopted by more than 1.5 million professionals.
With nearly 30 per cent of LinkedIn’s Indian members engaged in SMBs, the company is building tools to help these businesses hire faster, expand operations and strengthen their brands. He said that by doing all of this, there is no need to believe these bets are just for India… "We believe that India is a signpost for the global future of work," Pattabiraman said.
India is also home to LinkedIn’s largest R&D centre outside the United States, located in Bengaluru. Teams there contribute to every major line of business, from talent and learning solutions to premium subscriptions, marketing tools and trust.