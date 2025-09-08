MARS Cosmetics appoints Anmol Sahai Mathur as Vice President of Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
MARS Cosmetics has appointed Anmol Sahai Mathur as its new Vice President of Marketing.
Mathur has extensive experience in digital marketing, brand building, and content creator partnerships. With over a decade of experience across industries, he brings a blend of digital fluency, brand storytelling, and strategic insight into how today’s consumers think, behave and engage.
Anmol Sahai Mathur, Vice President Marketing, MARS Cosmetics, stated, "The brand has always differentiated itself by being bold and open in its beauty philosophy. I look forward to building impactful campaigns that reflect the spirit of our consumers and further strengthen our position as a go-to beauty brand across diverse markets.”
In his career, he has led marketing and content teams across well-known platforms like Triller and Eloelo. Most recently, he served as Digital Marketing Lead at the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), where he led initiatives in social media, influencer marketing, content strategy, and digital branding.
With this new position, Mathur will focus on strengthening MARS’s brand identity, growing its digital presence and creating marketing campaigns that are both creative and meaningful. The emphasis will be on creating consumer relationships through incisive storytelling, emotionally connected campaigns, and truthful, inclusive dialogue faithful to the brand's ‘Makeup for Everyone’ vision.
Rishabh Sethia, Business Administrator MARS Cosmetics, said, "With his deep understanding of our brand and strong expertise in digital marketing, Anmol is perfect to lead our next phase of growth. We feel that his leadership will play a key role in expanding our reach and forming even stronger bonds with our customers nationwide."