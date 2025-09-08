Air India CEO says airline transparent on snags, incidence rate ‘normal for scale’

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has sought to downplay frequent reports of “technical snags” in the airline’s operations, describing them as normal in the context of large-scale aviation.

Wilson told employees that Air India is not alone in facing such operational issues, many of which are beyond an airline’s control. “Over the past few months, our operations have garnered considerable attention, both internally and externally. Like all airlines, we face a variety of operational scenarios—some under our control and some not,” he said in an internal communication.

He stressed the importance of transparency, adding, “When the spotlight is on us, it’s crucial to provide timely, clear, and accurate information and the right context.” According to Wilson, Air India has consistently communicated openly about snag-related incidents, which he believes will help build passenger trust.

Wilson acknowledged that such issues will continue to attract heightened media scrutiny in the short term, particularly since the Air India Group operates over 1,200 departures every day. However, he maintained that “in the context of our scale and size, the incidence rate is entirely normal.”

The CEO also underlined the airline’s focus on improving customer experience. He said cabin crew will soon be empowered to resolve service lapses on the spot, including issuing e-vouchers in cases such as mishandled baggage, a practice already followed by frontline teams. Air India is also gradually reintroducing inflight magazines, special menus, and other service elements. “We are building the brand values that matter most: staying grounded, staying focused, and acting with authenticity and integrity, whether or not someone is watching,” Wilson noted.

According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, the Air India Group, including its subsidiary Air India Express, reported 85 technical defects as of July 21, 2025. In comparison, IndiGo and Akasa Air reported 62 and 28 technical defects, respectively, during the same period. Over the past five years, Air India Group has reported nearly 541 such snags, the minister informed Parliament.