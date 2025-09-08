Paramount CEO David Ellison issues return-to-office ultimatum in staff memo

Paramount chief executive David Ellison has told employees they must return to the office five days a week from January 2026 — or seek a buyout.

In an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Ellison outlined that staff unwilling to make the transition could take a buyout package, available until 15 September this year. The policy will first apply to employees in Los Angeles and New York, before extending to international offices in a second phase. Workers in those locations will also be offered a similar buyout scheme in 2026.

Ellison, founder of Skydance Media, assumed leadership of Paramount last month following an $8 billion merger. Since taking charge, he has flagged sweeping efficiency measures aimed at, in his words, “unlocking Paramount’s full potential”.

“To achieve what we’ve set out to do — and to truly unlock Paramount’s full potential — we must make meaningful changes that position us for long-term success,” Ellison wrote. “These changes are about building a stronger, more connected, and agile organisation that can deliver on our goals and compete at the highest level. And especially when you’re dealing with a creative business like ours, that begins with being together in person.”

He added that the company would “work closely with managers to ensure [employees] have the time and flexibility to make the necessary adjustments.”