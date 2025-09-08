Audi cuts prices in India by up to Rs 7.8 lakh after GST 2.0 rollout

ADVERTISEMENT
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday announced a major price cut across its product lineup in India, passing on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rate reduction in automobiles to customers, PTI reported.
The company has slashed prices ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model.
With the revision, Audi's entry-level SUV Q3 now starts at Rs 43.07 lakh, down from its earlier price of Rs 46.14 lakh. At the top end, the flagship Q8 SUV will retail at a reduced starting price of Rs 1.1 crore, compared to Rs 1.8 crore earlier.
Other models, including the Q5 and Q7 SUVs, as well as sedans A4 and A6, have also seen significant price corrections, the report added.
"The updated prices make Audi's range of luxury cars and SUVs more accessible, adding momentum to customer demand ahead of the festive season," Audi India said, as per the report.