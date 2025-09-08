OpenAI forecasts $115 billion in spending through 2029

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has told investors it expects its spending to surge to $115 billion by 2029 — around $80 billion higher than earlier estimates, according to a report by The Information. The disclosure did not specify when or how shareholders were briefed.
The sharp increase in projected outlay reflects the mounting cost of developing and running advanced artificial intelligence models. OpenAI is working on designing its own data centre server chips and facilities to reduce reliance on rented cloud infrastructure, the report said.
For 2024, the company now predicts expenditure of more than $8 billion, roughly $1.5 billion above an earlier forecast. Looking ahead, it expects computing costs alone to exceed $150 billion between 2025 and 2030.
The escalation underscores the vast capital required to sustain the pace of AI innovation. According to The Information, the cost of training and refining large AI models has proven higher than previously anticipated, further stretching the company’s financial projections.