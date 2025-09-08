Levi's appoints Samuel Minns as Head of Marketing, APAC

ADVERTISEMENT
Samuel Minns, who led Timberland as senior director, APAC, head of marketing, Timberland, has been appointed by Levi's as head of marketing for the APAC region, as per a media report.
A month ago, in a note, he had shared, "Timberland is hiring a new Head of Marketing for APAC — a role I’ve had the privilege of leading during a pivotal time for the brand in the region. I wasn’t actively looking for a move, but something came along (more on that at a later date)."
Minns began his career at Grey Group as an account executive and then he was elevated to regional account director where he managed marketing communications for several international brands, which included Allianz, Kellogg's, and Norton Life Rock.
Then, he joined TBWA\Media Arts Lab as senior account director for Apple, and then was onboarded by Nike where he was promoted to brand marketing director, GC Men's Lifestyle, where he led the repositioning of Air Max in China, a $1.5B opportunity over the next three yrs.
He previously headed the business and brand team through ACG’s (Nike’s Outdoor Apparel line) repositioning in China - driving research, business plans, and execution. He unpacked a consumer tension through inspirational content and created immersive product experiences in 600 retail stores. He implemented a new consumer-centric product marketing approach, resulted in 280M impressions and a new content playbook. Grew business 400 percent YOY.