            

Hyundai cuts car prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh after GST rate reduction

Hyundai Motor India will cut car prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh from September 22, passing on GST 2.0 benefits across models, boosting affordability ahead of the festive season.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2025 10:25 AM
Hyundai cuts car prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh after GST rate reduction
The decision follows the GST Council’s approval of the landmark “GST 2.0” reform on September 3, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced a major price reduction across its passenger vehicle portfolio, passing on the full benefit of the government’s recent GST rate cut to customers. The revised prices, effective September 22, 2025, will make Hyundai’s cars more affordable ahead of the festive season.

The price cuts range from Rs 73,808 on the Grand i10 Nios to a substantial Rs 2,40,303 on the Tucson. Other popular models including the Venue, Creta, i20, Alcazar and Verna will also see significant reductions.

Model-wise price reduction (up to):

Nios: Rs 73,808

Aura: Rs 78,465

Exter: Rs 89,209

i20: Rs 98,053

i20 N Line: Rs 1,08,116

Venue: Rs 1,23,659

Venue N Line: Rs 1,19,390

Verna: Rs 60,640

Creta: Rs 72,145

Creta N Line: Rs 71,762

Alcazar: Rs 75,376

Tucson: Rs 2,40,303

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, hailed the government’s reform as “progressive and far-sighted,” saying it would empower millions of customers by making personal mobility more accessible. “Hyundai remains committed to supporting India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by offering value-driven cars and SUVs,” he added.

The decision follows the GST Council’s approval of the landmark “GST 2.0” reform on September 3, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The council’s move to slash GST rates on passenger vehicles is being seen as a major boost for the automobile industry.

Hyundai’s announcement comes on the heels of Tata Motors’ declaration that it will also pass on the full benefit of the tax cut from September 22. Mahindra & Mahindra had already rolled out revised pricing from September 6, while other manufacturers including Renault India and BMW are expected to follow suit.


Tags
First Published on Sep 8, 2025 10:21 AM

More from Storyboard18