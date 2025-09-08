Hyundai cuts car prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh after GST rate reduction

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced a major price reduction across its passenger vehicle portfolio, passing on the full benefit of the government’s recent GST rate cut to customers. The revised prices, effective September 22, 2025, will make Hyundai’s cars more affordable ahead of the festive season.
The price cuts range from Rs 73,808 on the Grand i10 Nios to a substantial Rs 2,40,303 on the Tucson. Other popular models including the Venue, Creta, i20, Alcazar and Verna will also see significant reductions.
Model-wise price reduction (up to):
Nios: Rs 73,808
Aura: Rs 78,465
Exter: Rs 89,209
i20: Rs 98,053
i20 N Line: Rs 1,08,116
Venue: Rs 1,23,659
Venue N Line: Rs 1,19,390
Verna: Rs 60,640
Creta: Rs 72,145
Creta N Line: Rs 71,762
Alcazar: Rs 75,376
Tucson: Rs 2,40,303
Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, hailed the government’s reform as “progressive and far-sighted,” saying it would empower millions of customers by making personal mobility more accessible. “Hyundai remains committed to supporting India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by offering value-driven cars and SUVs,” he added.
The decision follows the GST Council’s approval of the landmark “GST 2.0” reform on September 3, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The council’s move to slash GST rates on passenger vehicles is being seen as a major boost for the automobile industry.
Hyundai’s announcement comes on the heels of Tata Motors’ declaration that it will also pass on the full benefit of the tax cut from September 22. Mahindra & Mahindra had already rolled out revised pricing from September 6, while other manufacturers including Renault India and BMW are expected to follow suit.