SC allows Cognizant to use Hexagonal logo in India amid ongoing legal battle

The Supreme Court has permitted Cognizant Technology Solutions to use its hexagonal logo in India, according to a Moneycontrol report. The decision comes after the IT major challenged a Bombay High Court directive that had earlier barred it from using the logo in the country.

Despite the interim relief, the case will continue to be heard in the apex court.

In a statement, Cognizant's spokesperson stated, "Cognizant filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Division Bench's order before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The Supreme Court after hearing the parties, set aside the Division Bench's order, which had previously restricted Cognizant from using the logo. The Supreme Court restored the earlier order of the Bombay High Court refusing to continue the injunction against Cognizant. The Supreme Court also directed the expeditious disposal of the injunction application by the Single Judges Bench, Bombay High Court, within six months."

As of now, Cognizant’s social media handles only display its name—without the disputed logo.

The legal tussle stems from an August 26, 2025 ruling by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V. Marne, which reinstated an earlier injunction. This overturned a June 2024 order that had lifted the restriction on the logo’s use.

The court also directed a single judge to expedite the hearing of Atyati Technologies’ plea for an interim injunction, emphasizing that the allegations of suppression against Atyati were debatable and not strong enough to justify lifting the original restraint.

As a result, the court restored the March 19, 2024 order, which prohibits Cognizant from infringing on Atyati’s copyright in its ‘ATYATI Device Mark’ until the matter is fully resolved.