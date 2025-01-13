Maha Kumbh 2025: FM radio channel Kumbhvani will provide 17 hours of daily programming

On the final day of his two-day visit to the city on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially launched Kumbhvani, a new FM radio channel by Prasar Bharati, aimed at enhancing the coverage of the Mahakumbh. The inauguration took place at the Circuit House on Friday, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to expand the reach of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, Kumbhvani went live on January 10 and will run through February 26, providing 17 hours of daily programming, from 5:55 a.m. to 10:05 p.m. The channel, available through an OTT-based platform, has been launched specifically to share comprehensive information about the Mahakumbh with a wide audience, especially reaching those in remote villages who may not be able to physically attend the event.

In his remarks at the inauguration, Adityanath emphasized that Kumbhvani would play a crucial role in extending the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh to distant corners of the state, ensuring that its significance was felt beyond the immediate vicinity of Prayagraj. “This initiative will not only elevate the popularity of the Mahakumbh but will also bridge the gap for those who, despite their yearning, are unable to make the journey,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also highlighted Prasar Bharati’s adaptability in the face of a rapidly changing media landscape, noting that while private broadcasters have emerged in recent years, the state-run broadcaster had consistently remained at the forefront of efforts to ensure the Mahakumbh’s reach. He pointed to the launch of Kumbhvani during previous Kumbh festivals in 2013 and 2019, underscoring the broadcaster’s commitment to overcoming challenges posed by limited connectivity in rural areas.