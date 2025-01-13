Maha Kumbh 2025 Guest List: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher and others to perform at Prayagraj

As the Maha Kumbh Mela begins its monumental 45-day run on January 13, a host of India's most celebrated artists are set to perform at the holy city's vibrant new cultural space, 'Kalagram.' The initiative, launched by the Union Ministry of Culture, promises to be a spectacular celebration of India's artistic, cultural, and spiritual heritage.

Kalagram, a 4,000-hectare cultural arena located within the Kumbh Mela grounds, is set to become a central hub for artistic expression throughout the festival, which is expected to attract over 40 crore devotees and tourists from across the globe. The festival, running until February 26, is heralded as one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth.

The venue was officially inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday, just ahead of the festival’s opening. Kalagram features seven 'Sanskriti Aangans,' each dedicated to India's diverse craft traditions. The exhibition zones will showcase India’s cultural vibrancy, including a stunning 360-degree visual experience at the Anubhuti Mandapam, which reimagines the celestial descent of the Ganga.

The line-up of performers is a who's who of the Indian music industry, with the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Mohit Chauhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Maithili Thakur all slated to take the stage. Additionally, the Ganga Pandal, a 10,000-capacity venue, will be flanked by three other stages, each accommodating up to 4,000 spectators.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will also be attended by many notable Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anup Jalota, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari.

A majestic entrance to Kalagram — standing 54 feet tall and 35 feet wide — sets the tone for visitors, adorned with intricate depictions of the 12 Jyotirlingas and the mythological tale of Lord Shiva consuming 'halahal.' The main stage, measuring 104 feet wide and 72 feet deep, will serve as a dramatic backdrop for performances, with a stunning visual tribute to the Char Dham.

The 'Aviral Shashvat Kumbh Exhibition Zone,' curated by institutions including the Archaeological Survey of India and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), will showcase a collection of artifacts, digital displays, and historical exhibitions exploring the Kumbh Mela's significance.

In addition to musical performances, the cultural program will include dramatic productions by the National School of Drama and Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, who will present week-long performances at the grand Kalagram stage.