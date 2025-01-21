Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 45 crore devotees, including 15 lakh foreign tourists, set to attend; 13 akharas participate

In an event organized by The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, foreign journalists were briefed about the spiritual, cultural, and economic importance of the Mahakumbh 2025.

Senior officials from the MEA and the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) highlighted the event's significance, which is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees, including 15 lakh foreign tourists, from around the world.

Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, the Maha Kumbh will be the largest religious gathering in the world, showcasing India's deep spiritual roots.

Highlighting the scale of the gathering, Uttar Pradesh officials noted that the Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to surpass other major global events in terms of attendance. While the Rio Carnival attracts 70 lakh people, Hajj gathers 25 lakh, and Oktoberfest sees 72 lakh visitors, the Maha Kumbh will welcome a staggering 45 crore attendees.

Beyond its spiritual importance, the Maha Kumbh is set to bring significant economic benefits to India. The event is anticipated to contribute up to Rs 2 lakh crore to the national economy. Uttar Pradesh's GDP is expected to grow by over 1% with trade in daily essentials projected to reach Rs 17,310 crore. The tourism sector, including hotel and travel services, is set to generate Rs 2,800 crore, while religious materials and flowers are estimated to contribute Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 800 crore, respectively.

In preparation for the large influx of visitors, extensive infrastructure projects are underway in Prayagraj. These include the construction of 14 new flyovers, 9 permanent ghats, 7 new bus stations, and 12 kilometres of temporary ghats. Security will be reinforced with 37,000 policemen, 14,000 home guards, and 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras.

Health services will be enhanced with 6,000 beds, 43 hospitals, and air ambulances available for emergency services. In addition, 10,200 sanitation workers and 1,800 Ganga Sevadut will be deployed to maintain cleanliness during the event.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will also showcase inclusivity and gender equality, with 13 Akharas, including the Kinnar Akhara, Dashnam Sanyasini Akhara, and women's Akharas, participating in the event.