Maha Kumbh 2025: Brands pour in Rs 2,000 crore to engage record 45 crore devotees

Global brands pour in massive investments as Prayagraj transforms into a spiritual and economic powerhouse.

By  Storyboard18Jan 14, 2025 3:51 PM
Cutting-edge technologies such as AI-driven themes, expansive LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants, and mobile apps are being deployed to capture the attention of millions of pilgrims converging on the sacred banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, anticipated to be the largest mass gathering on the planet, is expected to draw a colossal 45 crore devotees to Prayagraj from 13 January to 26 February.

This vast congregation of Sanatan Dharma followers has sparked an unparalleled wave of investments, with thousands of crores flowing into marketing, infrastructure, and on-ground activities.

Industry estimates suggest that brands—particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobile, and electronics sectors—will collectively spend between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore on advertising, according to reports.

The impact of this 45-day spiritual festival extends far beyond advertising. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Maha Kumbh 2025 will contribute nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

Trade activity linked to the event is projected to exceed Rs 4 lakh crore, providing a substantial uplift to both nominal and read GDP figures.

Visitor spending plays a significant role in these estimates. Government figures indicate that if each of the 40 crore attendees spends an average of Rs 5,000, it would generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade revenues.

However, industry experts believe the average spend could rise to Rs 1,000 per visitor, elevating the potential economic impact to a remarkable Rs 4 lakh crore, the report added.

As millions of pilgrims from around the world arrive to immerse themselves in the spiritual ambience of the Maha Kumbh, businesses are leveraging this unique confluence of faith and commerce. From local vendors to multinational corporations, all are eager to cement their presence and capture the attention of an enormous, diverse audience.


First Published on Jan 14, 2025 3:51 PM

