Maha Kumbh 2025 spurs a surge in gig and temporary jobs

Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, widely regarded as the world's largest religious congregation, is also making headlines as one of the biggest temporary job markets, as per reports.
According to staffing and recruitment services firms, the 45-day spiritual festival is projected to generate around a million gig and temporary jobs this season, the report added.
Thousands of workers have already been deployed to erect a sprawling, makeshift city along the riverbanks. With visitors arriving in massive numbers, further roles are opening up in hospitality, event management, transport and logistics, security, and emergency services.
Event coordinators, hospitality staff, guides, customer support executives, technicians, artisans, and even social media managers are among the diverse posts being filled.