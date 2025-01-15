Maha Kumbh 2025: Top brand campaigns making a splash

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has arrived in grand fashion, pulling in an estimated 40 crore attendees to Prayagraj's Sangam area over 45 days.

The epic convergence of faith, culture and tradition that occurs every 12 years — officially kicked off on January 13 and will run through February 26, 2025. Recognized as on the largest gatherings in the world, it serves as an unmatched stage for brands to connect with a broad and diverse audience.

Alongside spiritual activities, brands are seizing this mammoth gathering to connect with consumers—particularly from rural areas—through thoughtful initiatives and services.

Below, we spotlight standout campaigns that are blending faith with purpose-led marketing at the world’s largest religious congregation.

Dettol

Reckitt’s iconic hygiene brand, Dettol, is backing nearly 15,000 sanitation workers with training programs and easy access to soaps. By deploying health and hygiene volunteers across the Mela’s 25 sectors, Dettol is ensuring pilgrims stay safe and informed—underscoring the brand’s commitment to public health.

Dabur

Homegrown FMCG giant Dabur is rolling out consumer activations led by signature products like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, and more. These immersive experiences help Dabur reinforce its health and wellness ethos among a massive gathering, forging stronger connections with pilgrims from all walks of life.

Eveready

Eveready Industries is providing 5,000 Siren Torches (DL102) with powerful safety alarms to the Maha Kumbh Police, along with Ultima batteries. Crowd management is paramount at an event of this scale. Eveready's torches not only illuminate the way but also help ensure a safer environment for millions of attendees.

Paytm

Paytm is installing soundbox and card machines across the event for hassle-free digital payments. The brand has also launched the 'Bhavya Mahakumbh QR' to support merchants. From food stalls to parking lots, pilgrims can now pay via UPI, UPI Lite, or card — an essential step in driving financial inclusion and encouraging a cashless ecosystem at the Kumbh.

Reliance

the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries is focusing on convenience, setting up 'aaram sthals' (resting zones) for pilgrims undertaking long, challenging journeys. Beyond marketing, offering physical comfort and respite demonstrates an understanding of pilgrims' needs — positioning Reliance as a consumer-centric brand.

PepsiCo

A towering 30-foot illuminated Mountain Dew bottle serves as a landmark within the Mela. Under energy drink brand Sting, over 500 device-charging points are scattered around. With the sheer scale of the Mela, staying connected and navigating the area can be daunting. PepsiCo's eye-catching solutions underscore how brands can blend visibility with genuine utility.

Uber

Uber has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Prayagraj Airport in Uttar Pradesh to ensure seamless, efficient transport for millions of pilgrims and travellers. This collaboration will offer hassle-free mobility solutions and enhance the overall travel experience for visitors.

Whether it's about hygiene, convenience, or tech-driven experiences, these brands are demonstrating how purpose-led campaigns can resonate in a mega-event like the Maha Kumbh.