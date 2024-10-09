Mamaearth partners with Meesho to expand reach in Tier 3 and beyond markets

Mamaearth, one of India's fastest-growing personal care brands, has announced an exciting partnership with Meesho, a leading e-commerce platform. The collaboration aims at making high-quality personal care products more accessible to consumers in deep-penetrated regions of the country.

This partnership is strategically designed to tap into the burgeoning demand for premium, natural, and toxin-free personal care offerings, particularly in Tier 3 towns and semi-urban areas.

With the rise of e-commerce in these regions, Mamaearth is set to leverage Meesho's vast network to enhance its presence and cater to the needs of a growing customer base.

The brand experienced a fivefold growth during the Meesho sale period. Building on this success, Mamaearth now aims to reach 100 crore ARR in the coming 12 months on Meesho.

Thanks to Meesho's extensive reach, Mamaearth has successfully penetrated deeper markets across Bharat, including customers in areas such as Belgaum (Karnataka), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "At Mamaearth, we have always strived to be present where our consumers need us the most. We have been witnessing a greater demand for quality and toxin free beauty and personal care products from Tier 3 and smaller markets and this partnership with Meesho will help us bridge this gap further."

The collaboration has already demonstrated exceptional growth, with a staggering 226% increase in orders during Meesho’s recent Mega Blockbuster Sale.

Popular products such as the Mamaearth Rice Face Wash, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Cream, and The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen have all contributed to this surge, underscoring the strong demand for Mamaearth’s offerings.