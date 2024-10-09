            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • mamaearth-partners-with-meesho-to-expand-reach-in-tier-3-and-beyond-markets-44602

      Mamaearth partners with Meesho to expand reach in Tier 3 and beyond markets

      The collaboration aims to boost accessibility of premium, natural personal care products in underserved regions, targeting a significant growth trajectory over the next year.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2024 2:37 PM
      Mamaearth partners with Meesho to expand reach in Tier 3 and beyond markets
      With the rise of e-commerce in these regions, Mamaearth is set to leverage Meesho's vast network to enhance its presence and cater to the needs of a growing customer base.

      Mamaearth, one of India's fastest-growing personal care brands, has announced an exciting partnership with Meesho, a leading e-commerce platform. The collaboration aims at making high-quality personal care products more accessible to consumers in deep-penetrated regions of the country.

      This partnership is strategically designed to tap into the burgeoning demand for premium, natural, and toxin-free personal care offerings, particularly in Tier 3 towns and semi-urban areas.

      With the rise of e-commerce in these regions, Mamaearth is set to leverage Meesho's vast network to enhance its presence and cater to the needs of a growing customer base.

      The brand experienced a fivefold growth during the Meesho sale period. Building on this success, Mamaearth now aims to reach 100 crore ARR in the coming 12 months on Meesho.

      Thanks to Meesho's extensive reach, Mamaearth has successfully penetrated deeper markets across Bharat, including customers in areas such as Belgaum (Karnataka), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh).

      Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "At Mamaearth, we have always strived to be present where our consumers need us the most. We have been witnessing a greater demand for quality and toxin free beauty and personal care products from Tier 3 and smaller markets and this partnership with Meesho will help us bridge this gap further."

      The collaboration has already demonstrated exceptional growth, with a staggering 226% increase in orders during Meesho’s recent Mega Blockbuster Sale.

      Popular products such as the Mamaearth Rice Face Wash, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Cream, and The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen have all contributed to this surge, underscoring the strong demand for Mamaearth’s offerings.

      In addition to its online expansion through Meesho, Mamaearth is also focusing on broadening its offline distribution network. The brand has recently announced partnerships with the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence across India, as well as collaborations with Reliance Retail and Apollo Pharmacy.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 9, 2024 2:09 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      News18 Green Ribbon Champions 2024 Celebrates India's Environmental Visionaries

      News18 Green Ribbon Champions 2024 Celebrates India's Environmental Visionaries

      Brand Marketing

      Samsung and Apple lead India's festive smartphone sales surge

      Samsung and Apple lead India's festive smartphone sales surge

      Brand Marketing

      SpiceJet and aircraft leasing company Babcock & Brown settle over Rs 1,100 crore dispute

      SpiceJet and aircraft leasing company Babcock & Brown settle over Rs 1,100 crore dispute

      Brand Marketing

      Spending propensity in urban India increases to 117.37; reaches highest post-COVID

      Spending propensity in urban India increases to 117.37; reaches highest post-COVID

      Brand Marketing

      CCI approves Patanjali Foods' Rs 1,100 crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business

      CCI approves Patanjali Foods' Rs 1,100 crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business

      Brand Marketing

      Emami anticipates 4-5x sales growth through quick commerce in 2 years

      Emami anticipates 4-5x sales growth through quick commerce in 2 years

      Brand Marketing

      Godrej Consumer expects modest Q2 growth amid high input costs, challenging conditions

      Godrej Consumer expects modest Q2 growth amid high input costs, challenging conditions