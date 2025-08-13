Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital in merger talks with MSQ Partners

ADVERTISEMENT
Martin Sorrell’s advertising group, S4 Capital, is in preliminary merger talks with marketing agency MSQ Partners, as per reports. Founded in 2018 following Sorrell’s departure from WPP, which was at the time the world’s largest advertising conglomerate, S4 Capital said any deal would involve acquiring MSQ Partners, which is majority-owned by private equity firm One Equity Partners. The company cautioned there was no guarantee a transaction would be completed.
S4 Capital has faced significant challenges in recent years. The firm lowered its revenue forecast in June amid client spending cuts driven by US tariffs and an industry-wide shift toward artificial intelligence–driven marketing strategies. Its shares have plunged roughly 98 percent from their peak in September 2021, shrinking the company’s market value to about £140 million, a fraction of its previous worth.
Sorrell, who built WPP into a global advertising powerhouse through decades of strategic acquisitions, resigned from the firm in April 2018 following allegations of personal misconduct, which he denied. The potential acquisition of MSQ Partners would expand S4 Capital’s reach into new sectors, including finance, healthcare and consumer goods.
MSQ counts more than 250 clients, including Unilever, Haleon, Procter & Gamble, and Lego. S4’s roster features major technology players such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta.