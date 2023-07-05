comScore

AI engenders fear as well as wonder, says Martin Sorrell of S4 Capital

By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2023 4:52 PM
Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani talks to Sorrell about AI and its impact.

The world is becoming more fragmented and globalization is not over. Martin Sorrell, founder and executive chairperson at S4 Capital believes that in today’s data-enabled world, AI engenders fear, as well as wonder. He says the initial reaction is usually “wow,” but then there is skepticism due to fear of losing jobs.

According to Sorrell, AI’s impact can be witnessed in visualization and copywriting. Also, because of AI, media planning and buying has turned upside down, and there is also hyper personalization at scale.

AI has made information democratic. The world has become data driven, faster and cheaper. “As long as we ingest the right data, we can give people access to it,” says Sorrell.

Sorrell says that AI will have impact on major companies and the platforms like Alphabet and Meta will only get bigger and bigger. “Amazon’s 45 billion will probably increase to 100 billion dollars because of ad revenues. Google’s ad revenue will increase to 225 dollars. There will be no demise of Facebook, it is only getting stronger. The same will happen with Alibaba, Tiktok and Tencent in the East,” Sorrell concludes.

Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani spoke to Martin Sorrell on the sidelines of Cannes Lions. Watch out for the full conversation on Media Dialogues on CNBC-TV18.


First Published on Jul 5, 2023 4:23 PM

