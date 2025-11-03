Ratan Tata’s sisters question removal of Mehli Mistry, say Tata Group values ‘under threat’

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid ongoing tensions within the Tata Group ecosystem, the sisters of the late business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata have expressed deep disappointment, saying the group’s values are under threat.
According to a report by Mint, Shireen Jejeebhoy (73) and Deanna Jejeebhoy (72) said that while Ratan Tata faced many challenges in his final years, what concerned him most was the future of the Tata Trusts.
Last week, Tata Trusts members removed Mehli Mistry — once among Ratan Tata’s closest confidants — from his trustee position after key members declined to renew his term. Chairman Noel Tata, vice chairman Venu Srinivasan, and trustee Vijay Singh reportedly withheld their approval for the extension, effectively ending Mistry’s tenure at the helm of the group’s most influential charitable institutions, people familiar with the matter told Mint. The decision received majority support across both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).
The SDTT board currently comprises Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, and Darius Khambata. The SRTT board includes Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, Mehli Mistry, and Darius Khambata.
These developments have left both Jejeebhoy sisters distressed. “A fight over Trusts is painful,” they said. They believe Mistry’s removal is retaliatory. “We are worried. All this has broken out just a year after Ratan’s passing,” they told Mint.
The sisters added that the legacy of the group — including their brother’s trusts and those established by earlier generations — now feels uncertain.
Deanna said Ratan had implicit trust in three individuals: Mehli Mistry, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and Mumbai-based trustee and lawyer Darius Khambata. “Mehli had no qualms about disagreeing with him. He was devoted to Ratan. Ratan believed that Mehli was good for the Trusts and would ensure adherence to governance,” she said.
Deanna added that Ratan never believed only members of the Tata family should lead the Trusts. “Meritocracy was the most important thing for him. Earn it, and it is yours,” she said. Shireen agreed, adding that this was why Ratan was happy that Chandrasekaran had taken over as chairman of Tata Sons.
The sisters expressed hope that peace will be restored.