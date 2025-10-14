Domino’s Q3 revenue rises 6.2% to $1.15 billion on strong US sales, promotions

ADVERTISEMENT
Domino’s Pizza Inc on Tuesday reported its third-quarter results for 2025, posting a 6.2% year-on-year rise in revenue to $1.15 billion, driven by new menu items and promotional offers.
The US-based Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain recorded global retail sales growth of 6.3%, led by a 5.2% rise in same-store sales in the US and 1.7% growth internationally.
Domino’s also reported a net store growth of 214 outlets globally during the quarter — 29 in the US and 185 across international markets.
Amid inflation and economic uncertainty, US consumers have been tightening their budgets and prioritizing value when dining out or ordering in. To adapt, the company revived its “Best Deal Ever” promotion on August 25, offering any-topping pizzas for $9.99, which helped boost sales.
Despite a cautious consumer environment, Domino’s said it remains confident about expanding market share within the global QSR segment.