Supreme Court to deliver order in stray dogs case on November 7

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will deliver its order in the long-running stray dogs case on November 7, as it pressed states and Union Territories to comply with animal welfare regulations amid growing concern over public safety and animal control.

A three-judge special bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria noted the attendance of chief secretaries from most states and Union Territories. The bench also directed that the Animal Welfare Board of India be formally added as a party to the case.

At the start of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that most states and Union Territories had submitted their compliance affidavits detailing steps taken under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The court then scheduled the matter for orders next week.

The bench granted an exemption to the chief secretary of Kerala, noting that a principal secretary from the state was present in court. It also ruled that the personal appearance of chief secretaries would no longer be required—unless a state failed to comply with the court’s directives.

The case stems from a suo motu proceeding the Supreme Court initiated in July 2022 after reports of rising stray dog attacks, particularly involving children, and incidents of rabies in parts of the country. The issue has since expanded well beyond the National Capital Region, encompassing all states and Union Territories.

In earlier hearings, the court expressed frustration over the slow response from state governments. On August 22, it had directed every state and Union Territory to detail steps taken under the ABC Rules, which govern sterilization and vaccination programs for stray dogs. When most states failed to respond by the October 27 deadline, the bench summoned their chief secretaries to appear in person, warning of potential consequences for non-compliance.

The court has also instructed municipal bodies nationwide to provide data on infrastructure and manpower available for animal control efforts, including the number of dog pounds, veterinarians, dog-catching staff, and specialized vehicles.

During the last hearing, the bench rebuked state authorities for their lack of urgency, observing that “continuous incidents are happening and the country is being shown as down” in international reports about stray dog attacks.