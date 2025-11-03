Netflix partners with Yash Raj Films to stream Bollywood classics such as 'DDLJ' and 'Veer Zaara' worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix has announced a major partnership with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to bring a curated line-up of the studio’s most iconic titles to audiences across more than 190 countries. The collaboration will see YRF’s legendary films made available on the platform in phases, aligning releases with major festivals, special occasions, and cinematic milestones.
To mark Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, nine of his most celebrated YRF films – including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Chak De! India – have begun streaming on Netflix from Saturday.
The rollout continues through the festive season, with Salman Khan’s blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai set to premiere on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday. From November 14, audiences will also be able to revisit timeless YRF classics such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe and Silsila.
A special Ranveer Singh collection – featuring Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday – will stream from December 5. Between December 12 and 28, Netflix will release 34 more films, including family favourites like Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, with two titles premiering daily.
The collaboration will extend into 2026, beginning with the Dhoom trilogy on November 28 and the Mardaani series on January 22. A special Valentine’s Week line-up featuring romantic favourites such as Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste will debut on February 7.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, explained that the partnership represents a way to share YRF’s five-decade cinematic legacy with global audiences. He said the deal would allow viewers around the world to experience the colour, music and emotional storytelling that define Indian cinema.
Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, revealed that the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the platform’s efforts to champion Indian storytelling. She explained that following the success of The Romantics, a docu-series exploring YRF’s history, this partnership would deepen Netflix’s commitment to bringing India’s most iconic films to international audiences.
Through this collaboration, Netflix aims to celebrate YRF’s cultural impact and give global viewers access to some of the most beloved stories in Indian cinema history.