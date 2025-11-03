Jemimah Rodrigues’ 'Golden Selfie' becomes symbol of India’s historic World Cup triumph

Under the blazing floodlights of DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, as fireworks lit up the Mumbai skyline, Jemimah Rodrigues stood at the centre of India’s greatest cricketing moment — phone in hand, gold medal glinting under the lights, and a smile that mirrored a nation’s pride.

India, on 2 November, scripted history by lifting their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final that ended years of near-misses and heartbreak.

For Jemimah, one of the tournament’s standout performers, the moment was deeply personal — the culmination of a journey that began in the narrow lanes of Bandra. Just four days earlier, she had produced a career-defining innings, an unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal — a knock that transformed nerves into artistry and helped propel India into the final.

She later reportedly revealed that the past month had been one of her toughest. The batter spoke candidly about battling anxiety and mental struggles, saying she often broke down but kept faith that her perseverance would see her through.

Jemimah’s cricketing roots trace back to Mumbai’s Bhandup, where her father, Ivan Rodrigues, a school cricket coach, created a girls’ team just so his daughter could play. Her brothers, Enoch and Eli, bowled tirelessly to her on Mumbai’s cracked streets, honing her reflexes and resilience long before she wore the India jersey.

The journey, however, was far from linear. Jemimah faced a major setback in 2022, when she was dropped from India’s World Cup squad — a decision that, by her own admission, left her heartbroken. But the young cricketer channelled that pain into purpose, working on her technique, mindset and faith.

Promoted to No. 3 in the semifinal, she rose to the occasion with remarkable poise. Her 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur showcased not just her talent, but her ability to shoulder responsibility in high-pressure moments.

Harmanpreet later explained that Jemimah’s maturity and self-belief have always set her apart, describing her as a player who consistently takes ownership and plays with conviction.