OpenAI, Anthropic hire engineers who can code and communicate with customers

Artificial intelligence firms are ramping up recruitment for a new breed of engineers who combine technical expertise with business understanding. Companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere are actively seeking “forward-deployed engineers” — professionals who not only write code but also work directly with clients to help them integrate AI into their operations, according to a Financial Times report.

Unlike traditional software engineers, these specialists act as a bridge between cutting-edge AI systems and real-world business needs. They spend time on the ground — in offices, factories, and even farms — identifying how AI tools can be tailored to solve practical problems.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, established its forward-deployed engineering team earlier this year and plans to expand it to around 50 engineers in 2025. Rival Anthropic, which develops the AI assistant Claude, is also significantly scaling up its applied AI division, projecting a fivefold increase in team size by the end of the year.

According to data from Indeed, job postings for such applied AI roles have soared by more than 800% between January and September this year, highlighting a strong industry shift towards making AI products more actionable for enterprise use.