Meesho rebrands ahead of IPO; drops ‘Fashnear’ to strengthen market identity

Ecommerce unicorn Meesho has taken a significant step toward its highly anticipated IPO by officially changing its legal name from Fashnear Technologies Private Limited to Meesho Private Limited. The move, approved by shareholders on April 23, is part of a broader push to align its corporate identity with its consumer-facing brand and eliminate potential confusion as it enters the public markets.

In a regulatory filing, Meesho stated that the name change is expected to boost brand recall, enhance stakeholder trust and improve the company’s overall market positioning. The name change is widely seen as a precursor to Meesho's IPO ambitions.

Earlier this year, the company also moved to shift its domicile to India, filing an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru.

Meesho is reportedly working with Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi as advisers for the upcoming public issue. While the timeline for the IPO remains under wraps, the brand alignment signals that Meesho is firming up its readiness for a market debut.

Founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho has emerged as India’s third-largest ecommerce platform by Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). It has carved out a dominant niche in tier-II and tier-III markets through its capital-light business model and sharp focus on affordability.