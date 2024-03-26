Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank

E-commerce platform Meesho is set to raise $300 million from a clutch of investors that includes Tiger Global and SoftBank, two of the world's most prolific technology investors that have shied away from investing in India for nearly 18 months now. Existing and other investors, such as Peak XV Partners and Mars Growth Capital, will also participate in the round, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The large ticket round will mark the return of Tiger Global in India and be the investor’s first major round since Scott Shleifer, head of private equity, abruptly stepped down in November last year. Once complete, Meesho’s $300-million round will be among the very few large rounds that have materialised over the last 12 months.

Meesho’s latest round is being led by Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, that are together putting in $150 million, the report further revealed. Peak XV, along with some of its limited partners (LPs), is likely to pump in $70 million.

While Tiger is a new investor in Meesho, Peak XV is an existing backer that had first invested in the e-commerce firm in 2018.

The current round values Meesho at $3.9 billion, 20 percent lower than $4.9 billion valuation it commanded during its previous fundraise in 2021. The reduction in value comes after Fidelity cut Meesho’s valuation to $3 billion, Moneycontrol reported in January.

The remaining $150 million will come from SoftBank, which is infusing $30 million, Singapore’s Mars Growth Capital, UK’s Think Ventures, and other investors. While SoftBank is an existing investor and will put in more money to retain its stake in the company, Mars and Think will be funding Meesho for the first time.

“Meesho is in the process of flipping its base back to India from Delaware and a bulk of the fresh capital will be used to pay the relevant taxes ahead of its planned IPO,” a second person cited above said.

This is similar to $1 billion that Walmart-owned PhonePe paid while flipping its base from Singapore to India in January 2023 ahead of its IPO.

Meesho's $300 million round will largely consist of primary capital but also have a small portion of secondaries which will be used to buy out early investors. Venture Highway, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Y Combinator are a few of Meesho’s early backers, as per Tracxn, a private markets data provider, sources told Moneycontrol.