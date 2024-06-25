MIB prohibits private channels from subleasing uplinking/downlinking permissions | Initiative wins Ather Energy's integrated media mandate

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

BREAKING: MIB prohibits private channels from subleasing uplinking/downlinking permissions

Three weeks after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all private Satellite TV channel broadcasters and operators to refrain from unfair practice of multiple uplinking of the permitted channels on multiple frequencies without the approval of the Ministry, MIB has again issued a stringent advisory.

Urging broadcasters to follow guidelines, it noted that some channels were seen floundering the norms. It is to be noted that the transfer of permission can only be done post MIB approval.

EXCLUSIVE: Initiative wins Ather Energy's integrated media mandate

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has awarded its media buying and planning mandate to IPG Mediabrands-owned Initiative, a leading media investments firm and a stablemate of Lodestar UM.

Industry sources have confirmed to Storyboard18 that Initiative has won the integrated media business of the Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Global-backed EV company.

Other media investments firms in competition for the account were GroupM and Dentsu. The exact size of the business presently is unknown. Ather's reported advertisement expenses went rapidly northward to Rs 203.8 crore in FY23 from Rs 45.5 crore in the preceding financial year.

ZEE-Sony failed merger: NCLT allows ZEE to withdraw merger implementation application

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) to withdraw its application that sought direction to Sony Group Corp-owned Culver Max Entertainment and Bangla Entertainment to execute their composite scheme of arrangement, ET reports.

On January 22, 2024, Sony called off a $10 billion merger of its India unit with ZEEL, following two years of intense negotiations and a stalemate over who will lead the merged entity.

The Cred Point: Relying on advertising virality without product virality?

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid set the internet on fire in 2021 hurling these words in an advertisement for Cred — which later became the most viral ad of Indian Premier League that year. Who can forget when Jackie Shroff revealed his love for Zumba? Cred has even brought Zeenat Aman back on the TV.

Cred has built its advertising campaigns around the element of surprise and ‘crazy', 'over-the-top' ads that leave everyone talking. However, experts say when this comedy becomes the norm, it loses impact. Especially when the products don’t walk the talk.

Government begins auction of Rs 96,000 cr telecom 5G spectrum on June 25

The government will hold the spectrum auction on June 25 2024 to augment existing telecom services and maintain continuity of services. This is in line with government’s commitment to facilitate affordable, state-of-art high quality telecom services to all the citizens.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated the Spectrum Auction and Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) was issued on March 8, 2024. The Ministry of Communications announced that the following spectrum bands will go up for bidding in the upcoming auction - 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.