Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "white labelling" claims

Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara has found itself at the center of a social media storm after a popular influencer highlighted the similarity between its bags and those sold on other e-commerce platforms at a significantly lower price, according to media reports.
The influencer suggested that Mokobara's products may be sourced from Chinese manufacturers, raising concerns about "white labelling" and inflated pricing.
In response, the company took to X (formerly Twitter), where it addressed the controversy with a sharp, tongue-in-cheek remark: "While the world debates the chicken or the egg, we're focused on what we do best - creating originals worth imitating." Mokobara also announced the launch of its highly anticipated Moko x Naruto Series and incentivized customers with a 10% discount on orders using the code "WHITELABEL," further stirring the debate.
The company's bold reaction garnered mixed reactions from users. While some praised Mokobara for standing by its brand and creativity, others expressed disappointment, questioning the brand response to a valid concern over pricing and authenticity.
Founded in 2019 by former Urban Ladder executives Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, Mokobara has quickly established itself as a D2C luggage startup, offering a range of laptop bags, suitcases, and travel accessories aimed at the mid-premium to premium customer segment.