            

Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "white labelling" claims

The Bengaluru-based luggage startup defends its originality amid accusations of selling overpriced bags by offering a discount and unveiling a new collaboration with Naruto.

By  Storyboard18Jan 21, 2025 10:26 AM
Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "white labelling" claims
Founded in 2019 by former Urban Ladder executives Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, Mokobara has quickly established itself as a D2C luggage startup, offering a range of laptop bags, suitcases, and travel accessories.

Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara has found itself at the center of a social media storm after a popular influencer highlighted the similarity between its bags and those sold on other e-commerce platforms at a significantly lower price, according to media reports.

The influencer suggested that Mokobara's products may be sourced from Chinese manufacturers, raising concerns about "white labelling" and inflated pricing.

In response, the company took to X (formerly Twitter), where it addressed the controversy with a sharp, tongue-in-cheek remark: "While the world debates the chicken or the egg, we're focused on what we do best - creating originals worth imitating." Mokobara also announced the launch of its highly anticipated Moko x Naruto Series and incentivized customers with a 10% discount on orders using the code "WHITELABEL," further stirring the debate.

The company's bold reaction garnered mixed reactions from users. While some praised Mokobara for standing by its brand and creativity, others expressed disappointment, questioning the brand response to a valid concern over pricing and authenticity.

Founded in 2019 by former Urban Ladder executives Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, Mokobara has quickly established itself as a D2C luggage startup, offering a range of laptop bags, suitcases, and travel accessories aimed at the mid-premium to premium customer segment.


Tags
First Published on Jan 21, 2025 10:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

OpenAI announces $500 bn Stargate Project to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI

OpenAI announces $500 bn Stargate Project to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI

Brand Marketing

Infosys ranked among Top 3 IT services brands globally

Infosys ranked among Top 3 IT services brands globally

Brand Marketing

TCS becomes the 2nd global IT Services Brand to cross $20 billion in brand value

TCS becomes the 2nd global IT Services Brand to cross $20 billion in brand value

How it Works

Union Budget 2025: FMCG industry calls for tax reforms, rural growth incentives, and quick commerce support

Union Budget 2025: FMCG industry calls for tax reforms, rural growth incentives, and quick commerce support

Brand Marketing

Vijay Shekhar Sharma says Paytm's brand recall, product features will bring back market share

Vijay Shekhar Sharma says Paytm's brand recall, product features will bring back market share

Brand Marketing

Network18’s power-packed Maha Kumbh coverage captures 200 million+ views

Network18’s power-packed Maha Kumbh coverage captures 200 million+ views

Brand Marketing

Meta confirms it will continue using fact checkers outside the U.S. 'for now'

Meta confirms it will continue using fact checkers outside the U.S. 'for now'

Brand Marketing

HCLTech recognized as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025

HCLTech recognized as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025